Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie joins Portsmouth on loan

Ross McCrorie

Portsmouth have signed Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old made 30 appearances for the Gers last season but manager Steven Gerrard admitted last week that McCrorie could not expect to start every game this term.

McCrorie will head to the Sky Bet League One side hoping to emulate Rangers team-mate Greg Docherty, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Shrewsbury Town last year, and the Scotland U21 captain is keen to impress at Fratton Park in a bid to break into the senior international side.

"It was a no-brainer for me - coming to a big club and being able to showcase what I can do. I'm really looking forward to it," he told the club's website. "Now I want to help get this club promoted into the Championship, and the manager and players have all made me feel very welcome.

"I'm hoping to develop and become a more rounded player. Even just moving away from home will help me to mature. You're always looking to improve in every aspect of your game and I just want to be the best I can be.

Ross McCrorie with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

"This will be my first experience of playing in England and it's exciting. I'm expecting it to be physical, but I think I can cope with that. Getting into the national team is also a big aim for me and hopefully if I'm playing regularly down here, then I can impress the Scotland boss."

