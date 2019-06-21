Matt Clarke completes move to Brighton from Portsmouth

0:42 New Brighton signing Matt Clarke is delighted his move from Portsmouth has been completed and is ready for the chance to impress in the Premier League New Brighton signing Matt Clarke is delighted his move from Portsmouth has been completed and is ready for the chance to impress in the Premier League

Matt Clarke has completed his move to Brighton from Portsmouth on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back was an ever-present in the Pompey defence last season as Kenny Jackett's side won the Checkatrade Trophy as well as a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

The 22-year-old began his career at Ipswich before moving to Fratton Park in 2015 and went on to play 175 times for them but has now become Brighton boss Graham Potter's first signing for the club.

Matt Clarke will be playing in the Premier League with Brighton next season (pic courtesy of Brighton)

"We are pleased to welcome Matt to the club," Potter told Albion's official website.

"He's an imposing central defender and had a very impressive spell with Portsmouth and as their captain has been a key player for them.

"At 22, Matt has already played a good number of games in the EFL and we are really looking forward to working with him.

"His challenge now is to compete with our existing centre-halves - an area where we have a lot of competition - and break into our first team."