Brighton in talks to sign Genk captain Leandro Trossard

Brighton are in talks over a deal for Genk captain Leandro Trossard

Brighton are in talks with Genk over a potential deal for their captain Leandro Trossard, Sky Sports News understands.

The 24-year-old winger scored 22 goals in all competitions for the Belgian champions last season and also played six times in the Europa League.

Belgian publication HLN claim the Seagulls had a first bid for Trossard rejected earlier this week but say talks between the clubs continued on Friday.

Trossard scored 14 goals and registered seven assists in the Belgian Pro League last season

The reports suggest Genk want around €20m (£17.8m) which could surpass Brighton's club-record fee of £17m paid for Alireza Jahanbakhsh last summer.

Trossard is yet to be capped at senior level for Belgium despite being called up multiple times by Roberto Martinez, but he has featured for his country at all youth age groups.

He joined the Genk academy as a 15-year-old and had spells on loan at Belgian second division sides Lommel United, Westerlo and OH Leuven before becoming a first-team regular.