Brighton staff sackings cause stir as GMB threatens to contact sponsor American Express

The GMB union are threatening to contact Brighton's sponsor American Express

The union representing three staff sacked by Brighton for allegedly leaking team news has threatened to contact the club’s sponsor, urging them to walk away.

The GMB union is in contact with lawyers to see whether there has been a breach of contract by the Premier League club.

The sackings came after investigations of all the ground staff working at the club's Lancing training facility.

According to GMB, during a near three-month inquiry, Brighton's safety and security manager could not confirm to staff whether his investigation was following any formal process or if he was simply seeking their assistance to find the social media leak.

However, the investigation reportedly included the seizure of some mobile phones from staff to check and download content and usage, along with regular surprise interviews, none of which provided any links between the members of staff dismissed and the team selection leaks.

GMB union leader Tim Roache has called on Brighton to reverse their decision

GMB general secretary Tim Roache told the GMB's annual congress in Brighton: "A situation unfolded at Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club that I know congress will want to send solidarity to the workers and region.

"Workers at the football club have been sacked with no process, no representation and GMB have not been allowed on site.

"Sacked by telephone, told only they are not trusted and so will not be part of a reorganisation. No investigation, no allegation to answer.

"This is appalling behaviour by a football club that should aim to have the Premier League employment rights to match its Premier League standing.

"The company need to reverse their decision, if they don't we will be taking action and calling on American Express to disassociate themselves with the club as their sponsor."

Brighton have decided not to comment while the case is ongoing.