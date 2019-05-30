Brighton keen on Derby's Jayden Bogle & Portsmouth's Matt Clarke

Jayden Bogle is a target for Premier League Brighton

Brighton are interested in Derby right-back Jayden Bogle and Portsmouth centre-half Matt Clarke, Sky Sports News understands.

The 18-year-old Bogle starred for the Rams under Frank Lampard during their unsuccessful Sky Bet Championship play-off campaign this season, while Clarke has had another excellent season in League One for Pompey.

Bogle meets several criteria for Brighton as a quick, young and home-grown prospect, but they are understood to have some concerns about his lack of experience, having made only 40 appearances in senior football so far.

Clarke, 22, is another up-and-coming player who Portsmouth may struggle to keep hold of following their unsuccessful play-off campaign, with Championship sides Leeds and Stoke also thought to be keen.

Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke is also wanted by Brighton

If Brighton were to sign Clarke, it is understood they will still fight to keep hold of their current centre-back pairing of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy amid reported interest from other Premier League sides.

As well as a right-back and centre-back, a new striker is also thought to be high on Brighton's wanted list as well as a box-to-box midfielder and a winger.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.

If you're reading on skysports.com comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.