Liverpool's Harry Wilson a transfer target for Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton

Harry Wilson is in demand this summer after a successful season on loan at Derby

Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton lead a host of clubs keen to sign Liverpool's young winger Harry Wilson.

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool would want up to £25m for the 22-year-old, who has enjoyed an impressive season-long loan spell at Derby.

It is thought Crystal Palace could join a long list of Wilson's admirers if Wilfried Zaha leaves Selhurst Park this summer.

Wilson's present club Derby are also keen on keeping him at Pride Park for the 2019/20 campaign, if they defeat Aston Villa at Wembley in the Championship play-off final on Monday.

Wilson scores from the spot in the playoff semi-final against Leeds

Interest in the versatile Wales international attacker has spread across Europe too, with Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga - and several clubs in Spain - monitoring negotiations.

Wilson scored 18 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Derby during the regular season, including an eye-catching free-kick at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup, and a vital penalty in the play-off semi-final win against Leeds.