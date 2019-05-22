Liverpool's Harry Wilson a transfer target for Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton
Last Updated: 22/05/19 3:58pm
Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton lead a host of clubs keen to sign Liverpool's young winger Harry Wilson.
Sky Sports News understands Liverpool would want up to £25m for the 22-year-old, who has enjoyed an impressive season-long loan spell at Derby.
It is thought Crystal Palace could join a long list of Wilson's admirers if Wilfried Zaha leaves Selhurst Park this summer.
Wilson's present club Derby are also keen on keeping him at Pride Park for the 2019/20 campaign, if they defeat Aston Villa at Wembley in the Championship play-off final on Monday.
Interest in the versatile Wales international attacker has spread across Europe too, with Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga - and several clubs in Spain - monitoring negotiations.
Wilson scored 18 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Derby during the regular season, including an eye-catching free-kick at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup, and a vital penalty in the play-off semi-final win against Leeds.