Chris Hughton 'hugely disappointed and surprised' by Brighton sacking

Chris Hughton led Brighton to 17th place in the Premier League this season

Chris Hughton says he was "hugely disappointed and surprised" by Brighton's decision to sack him as manager.

The 60-year-old spent four-and-a-half years at the club and led them to Premier League promotion in 2017, but was axed after finishing two points above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Graham Potter has succeeded Hughton as Brighton boss after agreeing a four-year contract.

In a statement released by the League Managers Association, Hughton said: "I was hugely disappointed and surprised by the decision that was made to end my time with Brighton and Hove Albion FC.

3:02 Speaking on Sunday Supplement, The Mirror's Darren Lewis says Brighton's decision to sack Chris Hughton 'shocked him' and that expectations of more expansive football aren't realistic with their current resources Speaking on Sunday Supplement, The Mirror's Darren Lewis says Brighton's decision to sack Chris Hughton 'shocked him' and that expectations of more expansive football aren't realistic with their current resources

"I thoroughly enjoyed my four and a half years managing this special football club.

"I would like to put on record my gratitude to my coaching staff, the players, fans, everyone connected to the club and the wider community of Brighton & Hove and wish them luck for the future."

0:36 Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish says Brighton made a mistake by sacking Hughton Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish says Brighton made a mistake by sacking Hughton

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan added: "Chris' impressive tenure has been inspirational for his peers in the game.

"He has helped transform Brighton & Hove Albion, from fighting relegation to League One to competing with the best teams in the world and retaining Premier League status for yet another season.

"This season, he again proved his managerial ability in also leading his team to the semi-final of the FA Cup for only the second time in the club's history.

"He continues to be a tremendous role model for young managers and coaches in the game."