Transfer Talk: Eden Hazard's Real Madrid move driven by Zinedine Zidane

Eden Hazard is being linked with a move to Real Madrid

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with the second episode of the summer transfer window.

Host Tom White is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Laura Woods to discuss all the major transfer stories as the window hots up.

With Eden Hazard promising to end speculation over his future after Chelsea's Europa League final, the panel look at what options the forward has this summer.

Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur joins the show to give the latest details on Real Madrid's pursuit of Hazard and what could potentially hold up a move.

Kristof also reveals which clubs are chasing Romelu Lukaku and why Antonio Conte could lure the striker away from Manchester United.

It could be all change at Stamford Bridge this summer with Maurizio Sarri set to hold talks over his future. The panel look at how potential replacement Frank Lampard could hold the key to working with Chelsea's youngsters, with a possible transfer ban looming.

Manchester United are closing in on their first summer signing as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targets some of Britain's youngest stars, but will they miss out on one of Ajax's young heroes?

And finally, we head to the North East as Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie provides the latest from Rafa Benitez's crunch talks and explores how that is affecting Newcastle's progress early in the window.

