Liam Rosenior turns down chance to join Middlesbrough coaching staff

Liam Rosenior will remain in his roles at Brighton and Sky Sports

Liam Rosenior has turned down the chance to join Jonathan Woodgate’s coaching staff at Middlesbrough.

Boro owner Steve Gibson was keen to hire the 34-year-old former Fulham and Brighton defender to work in a management team alongside Woodgate and Republic of Ireland assistant Robbie Keane.

A highly-rated coach, Rosenior is expected to continue his work with Brighton's U23s and as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Jonathan Woodgate is expected to be confirmed as Middlesbrough boss

Woodgate is expected to be confirmed as Tony Pulis's replacement in the next few days.

He had been one of Pulis's assistants until the Welshman left the job at the end of the season after they missed out on the Championship play-offs.