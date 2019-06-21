Transfer Talk: Should Manchester United listen to Sir Alex Ferguson?

Ed Woodward chats to Sir Alex Ferguson, who has advised Manchester United to appoint Steve Walsh in a consultancy role

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Tom White is joined in the studio by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Sky Sports football writer Nick Wright.

As Sir Alex Ferguson urges Manchester United to appoint Steve Walsh in a consultancy role to help with the club's structural changes, former United defender Danny Higginbotham assesses whether executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward should heed the advice of the legendary manager.

Listen to the latest episode of Transfer Talk: Should United listen to Fergie?

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool must continue to "splash the cash" if they want to remain competitive.

Having previously been critical of big spending clubs, the panel assess whether Klopp has had to overlook his financial philosophy in a bid to keep up with Europe's elite.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson joins the show to provide the latest on PSG's pursuit of Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt and gives updates on the futures of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Tanguy Ndombele and Nicolas Pepe.

The panel also round up the other big transfer news, including Everton's move for Andre Gomes and West Ham's bid to keep Declan Rice and Issa Diop.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.