Manchester United yet to make improved Aaron Wan-Bissaka bid

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has three years left on his Crystal Palace contract

Manchester United have not yet made an improved bid for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka but are expected to, Sky Sports News understands.

United have had an initial bid of £35m plus £15m in add-ons rejected by Palace.

Palace are understood not to be happy with the structure of the proposed deal, but it is believed they would accept an offer of between £45m and £50m up front for the England U21 international.

Some reports have claimed a fee has been agreed between United and Palace but Sky Sports News understands United have not been in contact since Monday.

Wan-Bissaka, who has three years remaining on his contract with Palace, is understood to be in favour of moving to United.

Palace are under no pressure to sell the 21-year-old, who featured 39 times in all competitions last season as the Eagles finished in 12th place.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign a right-back this summer following the departure of club captain Antonio Valencia.