Transfer Talk: Is Frank Lampard right for Chelsea?

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Dave Reed is joined in the studio by Sky Sports News reporters Kaveh Solhekol and Rob Dorsett.

With Frank Lampard the favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, the panel assess the difficulties of the job potentially facing the Blues legend at Stamford Bridge.

Listen to the latest episode of Transfer Talk: Is Lampard right for Chelsea?

The future of Paul Pogba is once again on the agenda after he stated his desire for a "new challenge" away from Old Trafford. The panel discuss if Real Madrid could be his next home and also provide insight on United's pursuit of Issa Diop.

As West Ham begin their summer spending, we look into a growing Spanish influence at the club.

Staying with Spain, La Liga football expert Terry Gibson examines the overhauls at Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as giving his opinion on the potential club-record arrival of Rodri at Manchester City.

