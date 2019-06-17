Manchester United's £50m bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka rejected by Crystal Palace

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has three years left on his Crystal Palace contract

Manchester United have had a bid rising to £50m rejected by Crystal Palace for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the bid was worth an initial £35m, with additional payments totalling to £15m.

Palace are understood not to be happy with the structure of the proposed deal, but it is believed they would accept £50m up front for the England U21 international.

Although Wan-Bissaka favours a move to Old Trafford, he has not put in a transfer request or agitated for the switch.

Palace are under no pressure to sell the 21-year-old, who featured 39 times in all competitions last season as the Eagles finished in 12th place.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in a right-back this summer following the departure of club captain Antonio Valencia.

