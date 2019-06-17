Paul Pogba expected to stay at Manchester United

0:32 Paul Pogba says it could be time for a new challenge Paul Pogba says it could be time for a new challenge

Manchester United expect midfielder Paul Pogba to stay at the club this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, sees the France midfielder as a key part of his plans for his first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Pogba, 26, said on Sunday that "it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else".

Real Madrid and Juventus are interested in signing the World Cup winner, who has two years remaining on his contract as well as an additional one-year option.

Sky Sports News reported in April that Real were confident of signing Pogba - and Eden Hazard - this summer. Hazard completed a £130m move from Chelsea to the Bernabeu last week.

Meanwhile, Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici is understood to have travelled to United's London offices last week to hold talks over potentially bringing Pogba back to Turin, three years after he left for United.

Sky in Italy understand negotiations are at an early stage, with Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo thought to be part of discussions.

In March, Pogba said it would be "a dream for anyone" to play for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane.

Later that month, Zidane said "if one day he wanted to leave United...why shouldn't he come to Real Madrid?"

