Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hints Paul Pogba could have Bernabeu future

0:35 Zinedine Zidane addresses speculation linking Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with a move to Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane addresses speculation linking Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with a move to Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane has praised Paul Pogba and suggested the Manchester United midfielder could one day join him at Real Madrid.

While on international duty with France, Pogba said Real Madrid were a "dream" club and specifically complimented his countryman Zidane.

Asked about Pogba's comments ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga game with Huesca, Zidane replied: "I like Pogba a lot, it's nothing new.

"I know him personally. He's a different kind of player, he brings so much and there are few players who bring as much as he does.

Zinedine Zidane is back at Real Madrid and hinted at Paul Pogba joining him

"He's a midfielder who knows how to defend and how to attack. He knows how to do everything on the pitch."

The Manchester United midfielder has seen a resurgence in form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival at Old Trafford, with the Norwegian recently signing a three-year contract.

Pogba has been rejuvenated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival at the club

Zidane has returned to Madrid for a second spell in charge after an underwhelming season for Real in which they have effectively been eliminated from all competitions.

The Frenchman added: "He [Pogba] is not part of my squad, he plays at United and what he's said about Real Madrid and his desire to come here, if one day he gets the chance when he wants to leave United....if, when he finishes his experience at United, he wants to come here, why shouldn't he come to Real Madrid?"

Pogba, along with fellow Premier League duo Eden Hazard and Felipe Anderson, are reported targets for Real, who are looking to rebuild after suffering their biggest-ever European home defeat when Ajax knocked them out of the Champions League.