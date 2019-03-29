Man Utd to give Molde £1m after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointment
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 29/03/19 12:58pm
Manchester United will give Molde a total of £1m in a goodwill gesture after appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager, Sky Sports News understands.
Solskjaer was announced as the long-term successor to Jose Mourinho on Thursday, with the Norwegian signing a three-year contract worth around £21m.
Sky Sports News understands Molde received half of the payment in December when they allowed the former United striker to take over at Old Trafford as the club's caretaker manager.
The Norwegian side will now receive the second part of that payment, with Solskjaer keen to build a strong relationship between the clubs.
Solskjaer has won 14 of his 19 matches since taking the reins at United, helping to propel them back into the race for a top-four finish.
As well as improving the club's league form, the 46-year-old masterminded a memorable comeback in the Champions League last-16 tie against PSG earlier this month, with United overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit to set up a quarter-final tie against Barcelona.
Solskjaer led United to a 5-1 victory over Cardiff in his first fixture in charge, sparking an eight-match winning run in all competitions which included successes at Tottenham and Arsenal.
United also enjoyed a 12-match unbeaten run in the Premier League before suffering their first league defeat under Solskjaer - a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.
United currently sit in fifth place, just two points off fourth-placed Arsenal, as they prepare to host Watford on Saturday.