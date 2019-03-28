Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says leading Manchester United to Premier League title is his 'responsibility'

0:36 Manchester united manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he accepts that winning the Premier League title is what the club expects and is used to Manchester united manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he accepts that winning the Premier League title is what the club expects and is used to

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is his responsibility to return the Premier League title to Old Trafford after being appointed Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.

United are the most successful club in the competition's history, lifting the trophy 13 times, but they have not done so since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

Solskjaer, who was handed a three-year deal on Thursday after a successful spell as caretaker manager, was present as a United player for six of their Premier League titles and asked if it was his responsibility to add to that tally as manager, he said: "Definitely.

0:25 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident of signing the players he wants in this summer's transfer window Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident of signing the players he wants in this summer's transfer window

"To lift the Premier League trophy again is what we expect, what we are used to and what we have done so many times.

"We can't wait for too many years but we have to take it step by step. It is not like it is going to happen overnight, catching the 15, 16, 17 points or whatever we are behind the top teams now."

As well as winning six league titles during his 11-year playing career at United, Solskjaer also won the FA Cup twice, as well as famously scoring a stoppage-time winner in the Champions League final in 1999.

1:10 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he understands the expectations of the club are to win trophies Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he understands the expectations of the club are to win trophies

But despite his success as a player at Old Trafford, he says winning a trophy as United manager would mean even more to him.

He explained: "What I've done before as a player or manager doesn't bother me because I'm always looking forward.

"The day I leave here, if I can look back and have had success and we have lifted trophies like I did as a player, of course that is what I would be happier with.

0:43 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he has always dreamed of becoming Manchester United manager and he's 'honoured' to be given the role on a permanent basis Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he has always dreamed of becoming Manchester United manager and he's 'honoured' to be given the role on a permanent basis

"It was fantastic to work under the best manager in the world with the best players in the world and now I am at the top working with these fantastic players.

"I think that is a bigger achievement."