Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says leading Manchester United to Premier League title is his 'responsibility'
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 28/03/19 5:23pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is his responsibility to return the Premier League title to Old Trafford after being appointed Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.
United are the most successful club in the competition's history, lifting the trophy 13 times, but they have not done so since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.
Solskjaer, who was handed a three-year deal on Thursday after a successful spell as caretaker manager, was present as a United player for six of their Premier League titles and asked if it was his responsibility to add to that tally as manager, he said: "Definitely.
"To lift the Premier League trophy again is what we expect, what we are used to and what we have done so many times.
"We can't wait for too many years but we have to take it step by step. It is not like it is going to happen overnight, catching the 15, 16, 17 points or whatever we are behind the top teams now."
As well as winning six league titles during his 11-year playing career at United, Solskjaer also won the FA Cup twice, as well as famously scoring a stoppage-time winner in the Champions League final in 1999.
But despite his success as a player at Old Trafford, he says winning a trophy as United manager would mean even more to him.
He explained: "What I've done before as a player or manager doesn't bother me because I'm always looking forward.
"The day I leave here, if I can look back and have had success and we have lifted trophies like I did as a player, of course that is what I would be happier with.
"It was fantastic to work under the best manager in the world with the best players in the world and now I am at the top working with these fantastic players.
"I think that is a bigger achievement."