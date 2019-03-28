Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says becoming Manchester United manager is his 'ultimate dream'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has achieved his "ultimate dream" after being appointed Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.

The former United striker was handed a three-year contract on Thursday after leading the club to 14 wins from his 19 matches in charge since becoming caretaker manager in December.

Solskjaer spent 11 years at Old Trafford as a player, winning the Premier League six times and the FA Cup twice, and famously scored a stoppage-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final.

Facing the media for the first time as the new full-time United manager, he said: "You know when people say 'it's their dream job' - that's more true to me than anyone. This has been my ultimate dream.

"Maybe a naive dream but I've always had that in my mind. I'm so honoured and privileged to have this fantastic responsibility to lead us forward."

More to follow...