Who should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sign for Manchester United this summer?

Now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is permanent Manchester United manager, who should he sign this summer?

Solskjaer has steered United to 14 wins in his 19 games since taking over on a temporary basis in December, helping propel the club back into the race for a top-four finish and into the last eight of the Champions League.

Solskjaer's to-do list

How Solskjaer improved key men

He has now been rewarded with a three-year deal and no doubt his attentions will turn to who he might bring in during the summer transfer window.

United have been linked with a raft of names since the January window shut, with Gareth Bale reportedly unsettled at Real Madrid while teenage sensation Jadon Sancho could return to England after his successful time with Borussia Dortmund.

United were long linked with England defender Harry Maguire last summer and with a central defender likely to be a high priority for Solskjaer, Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane have also been mentioned over a possible move to Old Trafford.

