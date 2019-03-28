Alan Myers on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first day as Man Utd manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not hide his delight speaking on the same day as being confirmed as United's new manager

"We have a contract" were Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final - beaming - words as Thursday's media conference announcing his permanent appointment at Manchester United came to a close.

Not normally a statement you would expect to bring smiles and laughter but such was the theme of the day around Old Trafford. However, this was no ordinary day at one of England's most famous football clubs.

Wolves vs Man Utd Live on

It seemed not to matter the answer had nothing to do with the piece of paper, with ink barely dry, confirming the United great as the club's permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho - it was more in regards to the house he rents to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk!

Why? Solskjaer's popularity around these parts is obvious and it was clear happiness and delight were the moods around Old Trafford from the moment the news broke - fans, staff and even a couple of Manchester City supporters I spoke to were happy to see him take the reins after a very successful - record-breaking even - period as caretaker boss.

Throughout the day, during the varied interviews myself and cameraman Chris conducted, across the board came the deafening proclamation that "they" had their Manchester United back!

There was a tangible and palpable feeling reminiscent of the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, togetherness and unity which has surely focused the minds of those making today's big decision, and ultimately giving them the confidence to make such an important choice, which some have suggested does not come without its risks.

0:43 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he has always dreamed of becoming Manchester United manager and he's 'honoured' to be given the role on a permanent basis Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he has always dreamed of becoming Manchester United manager and he's 'honoured' to be given the role on a permanent basis

In most of the new manager media conferences I've attended in my time there is a sense of the unknown, an anxious anticipation from both club and media as to how it will go - not today.

This was very much business as usual for both Solskjaer and the gathered reporters. If anything, we had heard most of what he had to say already, however, this time it was for real, this time it was with a sense of, now the hard work starts.

1:10 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he understands the expectations of the club are to win trophies Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he understands the expectations of the club are to win trophies

Solskjaer has worked hard - and has impressed many, as he did at this press conference, so much so that he did actually "have a contract" a three-year one, with a club which means so much to him.

Only time will tell whether it is the right choice but I have not personally felt the atmosphere I did today around the car parks, Megastores and corridors of Old Trafford, and I have to agree it does feel as if the old Manchester United is back!