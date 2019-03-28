Louis van Gaal's criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unfair, says Liam Rosenior

1:16 Liam Rosenior disagrees with Louis van Gaal’s claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United team ‘park the bus’, saying they are now a team that looks to attack as quickly as possible. Liam Rosenior disagrees with Louis van Gaal’s claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United team ‘park the bus’, saying they are now a team that looks to attack as quickly as possible.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not 'park the bus' like his Manchester United predecessor Jose Mourinho, according to Sky Sports pundit Liam Rosenior.

The accusation came from another former United boss, Louis van Gaal, who claimed Solskjaer, appointed permanent manager on Thursday, is a similar defensive coach whose only difference is a change in results.

However, Rosenior, who was joined on The Debate on Sky Sports on Thursday night by former Manchester United player Danny Higginbotham, has refuted the claim.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

"Manchester United have always been built as an outstanding counter-attacking team with pace," Liam Rosenior said.

"What I have seen in the difference with Jose Mourinho and even van Gaal's team is that it was a very possession-based and slow build-up.

"That style of play doesn't work in England and what Manchester United look like now is a team that is direct.

"They get a number of players in the box to score goals as quickly as possible and get the ball from A to B.

"The problem with Mourinho is his wingers would be back marking their full-backs so they didn't get from A to B quick enough.

"But they are so much higher up the pitch now and scoring more goals."

Louis van Gaal has suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'parks the bus' like his predecessor Jose Mourinho

And Higginbotham agrees, believing the club once again has a real identity under Solskjaer.

"They've not had that for so long - he has an ideal way he wants to play so you know when a player comes in he is coming in for a specific purpose and will be integral for the collective.

"There's a United way and as a supporter for a number of years you didn't know what to expect, what the line-up was going to be but more often or not you know the way now."