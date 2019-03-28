Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not need long to impress Manchester United's management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not need long to impress Manchester United's hierarchy

Manchester United believe they have found the right man in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring success back to the club after he was responsible for a 'cultural reset' at Old Trafford, writes James Cooper.

Solskjaer has been handed a three-year deal after winning 14 of his 19 games during his spell in interim charge, with his achievements in February hailed as a compelling factor in his appointment.

Wolves vs Man Utd Live on

However, it is not just the deeds of United players in arenas such as Wembley and the Parc des Princes that convinced the United hierarchy to turn Solskjaer's interim post into a permanent appointment.

The return of discipline behind the scenes, symbolised by the first team's suits and ties and his constructive words in the face of defeats to Arsenal and Wolves, have also added to his reputation.

United always knew Solskjaer would be popular with the media but to take 32 from the 39 Premier League points on offer has been seen as a "dream" start from their standpoint.

But what the club's former striker has also demonstrated is that he knows what it will take to make Manchester United feel like Manchester United again.

2:11 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer produced another fine show in front of the world's media but now has to focus on delivering on the pitch, says SSN reporter James Cooper from Old Trafford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer produced another fine show in front of the world's media but now has to focus on delivering on the pitch, says SSN reporter James Cooper from Old Trafford

After caution and paranoia under Jose Mourinho, there are now smiles and a willingness to take risks on the pitch to win football matches.

There has been a lot of talk about the DNA of Manchester United and how their new manager understands it and values it, but to have such a synergy with it so rapidly has again surprised bosses at Old Trafford.

Traditionally United, as a club, has been based on "three pillars of success" - winning, playing attacking football with 'X-Factor' players and giving young players a chance. Solskjaer has delivered in all three areas.

0:39 Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku explain how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won over the Manchester United dressing room Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku explain how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won over the Manchester United dressing room

There is a feeling right now, and United hope going forward, that everything fits with their fourth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson and the entire football club.

They have a man in charge who communicates as well as he coaches and who understands the importance of the Academy as a potential conveyor belt of talent into his first-team squad.

As for the men who have been alongside Solskjaer since his interim start in December, the men he refers to as "we" in his press conference statement, they are all expected to sign up to join him.

Solskjaer wants Michael Carrick to stay at Old Trafford along with Mike Phelan and Kieron McKenna

The new United manager wants to retain Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and Kieron McKenna and recognises their impact behind the scenes. Much like the discussions between Ed Woodward and Solskjaer to convince him to return to Manchester and then take the job, these should be easy conversations.

So what of Molde, the Norwegian side who lent Manchester United and have now lost him permanently? Both clubs are pursuing an ongoing relationship - something Solskjaer is keen on - and Molde have received two "gesture payments" for his services.

Old Trafford was buzzing on Boxing Day for Solskjaer's first interim game in charge against Huddersfield Town and now Watford beckon on home on Saturday - there will be a fervour for the new man at the helm and a huge show of support but with the phoney war now over it is the chase for a top-four finish that is occupying his thoughts.