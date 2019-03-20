Paul Pogba admits playing for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid would be a 'dream'

Paul Pogba celebrates scoring against Fulham at Craven Cottage

Paul Pogba says playing for Real Madrid under returning manager Zinedine Zidane would be a "dream for anyone".

Zidane returned to the Bernabeu as manager earlier this month, replacing Santiago Solari.

Zinedine Zidane is back at Real Madrid

The Frenchman, who left Real last summer after leading the club to three successive Champions League titles, signed a contract at the Bernabeu until June 2022.

Pogba, who had been linked with an Old Trafford exit during recent transfer windows, admitted playing for the former France captain at one of the world's biggest clubs would be a dream.

"Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world," Pogba said in France's pre-Moldova press conference.

"There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football.

"For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy."

Zidane was in the frame to be Manchester United's permanent manager before he confirmed his return to Real.

Pogba has exclusively told Sky that he wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become United's permanent boss.