Eden Hazard puts Real Madrid transfer talk on hold - for now

Eden Hazard says Chelsea 'must' qualify for the Champions League

Eden Hazard says he wants to help Chelsea win the Europa League before considering a move to Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane promised "changes" this summer after returning to Real Madrid this month, refuelling reports the Spanish giants will attempt to sign Hazard, who has previously admitted a move to the Bernabeu is his "dream".

Chelsea have reportedly already rejected a first official bid from Real for Hazard this week.

"I'm not working on that right now," Hazard told VTM News from Belgium's training camp on Tuesday, when asked about a move to Real Madrid.

"I want to shine with Chelsea for a few months and try to win the Europa League. This week I think about the Red Devils [Belgium] and then back to Chelsea. Then we'll see."

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has said he is "not worried" about the possibility of Hazard leaving, saying he only wants players "who want to play for Chelsea".

Hazard, 28, will enter the final year of his current contract at Chelsea next season.

The midfielder says the next two months are "very important" for the club

"We can win the Europa League - we must win the Europa League, or finish in the top four to play in the Champions League next year," he said.

"The supporters expect that, the staff expect that and the players expect that as well.

"When I am back at Chelsea I just think about that. I don't think about what can happen in two, three, four, five months. I don't know, we'll see."