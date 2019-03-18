Callum Hudson-Odoi good enough to start anywhere, says England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd

0:19 England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd says he has been very impressed with what he has seen from Callum Hudson-Odoi England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd says he has been very impressed with what he has seen from Callum Hudson-Odoi

England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has been extremely impressed with the talents of Callum Hudson-Odoi and believes the 18-year-old could walk into any team he wishes.

The Chelsea winger earned his first senior international call-up on Monday and could make his debut in the European Qualifiers against Czech Republic or Montenegro.

Hudson-Odoi was the subject of offers from Bayern Munich in January and handed in a transfer request, but Chelsea refused to sell their promising youngster.

Hudson-Odoi was called up to the England senior squad for the first time on Monday

Despite having yet to start a Premier League match, Hudson-Odoi has scored five times in 19 matches in all competitions this season, initially earning him a place in Boothroyd's England U21 side before being upgraded by Gareth Southgate.

"He's a very confident young man. He is very talented, quick, direct and clever," said Boothroyd.

"I have been very impressed with him whenever I have seen him, whether it be coming on as a sub or starting a game.

"Wherever he goes, he is good enough in my opinion from what I have seen potentially to be a regular at whatever team he plays at.

Hudson-Odoi celebrates his goal for Chelsea against Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge

"Our aim is to get as many of our players playing in the Premier League as we can. As it's happened, foreign clubs have tried to take the best English talent produced by English coaches.

"We have got to the situation now where players have got the opportunity to go and play abroad or stick at their clubs and battle it out. Generally the bigger the club, the more difficult it is to break in.

"We can see that the talent and quality is absolutely there and there is even more coming up behind this group.

"It is a good time for English football but they need that examination at the end of the week so you can understand why they start thinking about different options. They want to play football and that should be applauded."