European paper round-up: Real Madrid value Eden Hazard at £85m ahead of summer move

Eden Hazard has been at Chelsea since 2012

A round-up of the back pages from Europe, where Real Madrid estimate Eden Hazard's price and Juventus eye up Matthijs de Ligt.

There is plenty of football left to play this season but many clubs across Europe will already be planning for the 2019/20 campaign.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up the best news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid estimate a move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard will cost between £85m and £100m. The Belgian has decided to leave Stamford Bridge and is keen to complete his dream move to the Bernabeu. (AS)

Barcelona are no longer interested in Antoine Griezmann. The France star turned down a move to the Camp Nou last summer and the La Liga leaders have moved on. Instead they will target Luka Jovic, Timo Werner or Maxi Gomez this summer. (Marca)

Griezmann turned down a move to Barcelona last summer

Lionel Messi thanked Real Betis supporters for their applause after he struck a hat-trick in Barcelona's 4-1 win last night. "I do not remember the home fans cheering me after a goal, I am very grateful for the response of the people." (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Juventus will battle Barcelona in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax. Should they fail to land the Dutch star, they will pursue Ruben Dias of Benfica and Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona and Juventus are looking into add Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt to their squad

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, says the Argentine striker is close to returning to the Inter squad. Icardi hasn't featured for the Serie A side since February after he was stripped of the captaincy but Nara says both club and player are now "close to finding peace". (Tika Taka)

France

Kylian Mbappe will play for Real Madrid at some stage of his career. The World Cup winner almost joined Los Blancos in 2017 but opted to move to PSG. However, it's claimed a relative of the young striker has confirmed the French star wants to one day join the Spanish giant. (Le Journal du Dimanche)

Kylian Mbappe has netted 26 goals in 19 Ligue 1 starts this season

Germany

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has been banished from the Schalke first team for "disciplinary reasons". The Algerian midfielder, who is currently out injured, will have to train with the club's under-23 side when he returns. (Sport Bild)

Portugal

Benfica starlet Jota is a Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham target and both sides watched him the Portuguese club's 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb last Thursday. The 19-year-old has a £25m release clause in his contract. (A Bola)