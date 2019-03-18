Callum Hudson-Odoi called up to England senior squad for first time

Callum Hudson-Odoi says the call-up is 'a dream come true'

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

The 18-year-old was originally with the U21s, but has now joined the rest of Gareth Southgate's side as they prepare for the European Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

"I thought the manager [Aidy Boothroyd] was joking. I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over, I couldn't believe it. I was delighted." Hudson-Odoi reflects on his first England senior call-up

Hudson-Odoi has had limited chances to impress at Stamford Bridge this season and has yet to start a Premier League match, but has scored five times in 19 matches in all competitions.

"It's been a crazy day but getting my first [senior] international call-up is an amazing feeling," Hudson-Odoi said.

0:19 England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd says he has been very impressed with what he has seen from Callum Hudson-Odoi England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd says he has been very impressed with what he has seen from Callum Hudson-Odoi

"Today has been a very long day for me because I had to travel to Bristol first for the U21s and then getting told that I have to come over here to St. George's Park, it's been a crazy experience but I'm delighted to get the call and it's a nice feeling to be here as well.

"It's been a crazy day..." 😅



Congratulations on your first #ThreeLions call-up, Callum Hudson-Odoi! — England (@England) March 18, 2019

"I thought the manager [Aidy Boothroyd] was joking. I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over, I couldn't believe it. I was delighted. It's a dream come true.

Hudson-Odoi has seven caps for England's U19s

"Now I've got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working to just hopefully make an impact when I get the opportunity.

"Everybody here is very humble and they're very nice. They make sure you're comfortable, no one has an ego here so hopefully I get to know more of the boys here."

Luke Shaw has withdrawn from the squad with injury

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has withdrawn from the squad through injury, following previous withdrawals of Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Manchester City duo John Stones and Fabian Delph.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was also called-up to the senior squad on Monday to give Southgate a 23-man squad to choose from for the upcoming European Qualifiers.