Callum Hudson-Odoi alleged to have been racially abused in Chelsea trip to Dynamo Kiev

Callum Hudson-Odoi reported racist abuse to team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta

UEFA is investigating alleged racist abuse of Callum Hudson-Odoi in Chelsea's Europa League tie at Dynamo Kiev.

Chelsea say one of their players was racially abused by Kiev supporters during the second leg of the last-16 tie in Ukraine, which finished 5-0 to the Premier League club.

During the last two minutes of the match, winger Hudson-Odoi, 18, brought the incident - understood to have been monkey chants from a small group of home supporters in the corner of the end Chelsea were attacking - to the attention of team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta.

Shortly after the final whistle, defender Azpilicueta went up to referee Tobias Stieler to complain about the abuse.

When Hudson-Odoi left the pitch, he told the club of the incident.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck and club secretary David Barnard sought out the UEFA delegate and reported it to him.

With the matter included in both the referee's report and being highlighted to UEFA, the governing body is now investigating.

"We can confirm a report of racist abuse directed at one of our players in the final minutes of the match in Kiev from a small section of home supporters. We wholeheartedly condemn such abhorrent behaviour," a Chelsea statement read.

"The matter was reported to the referee at the final whistle and the chairman and club secretary spoke to the UEFA match delegate immediately after the match. We expect UEFA to conduct a fulsome investigation and we will provide full cooperation."