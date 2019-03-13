Maurizio Sarri 'not worried' about Eden Hazard-Real Madrid links

Eden Hazard has scored 13 Premier League goals this season for Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri says he is "not worried" about the possibility of Eden Hazard leaving Chelsea, despite Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid.

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real at various stages of his career and the return of former manager Zidane, who the 28-year-old Belgium international grew up idolising, has once again reopened the debate.

Earlier this year, when asked by France Football if a move to Real would please him, Hazard said: "Why not? You know it very well. You're asking the question, but you know what the answer will be so you don't have to ask it."

Hazard scored a 92nd-minute equaliser as Chelsea salvaged a 1-1 draw at Wolves on Sunday and is in the squad for their Europa League second-leg last-16 trip to Dynamo Kiev on Thursday.

"You have to ask to Hazard (about Zidane) I think," Sarri said on Wednesday. "I don't know at the moment. I didn't speak with Eden about Zidane.

"I am not worried because you know my opinion. I want only in my team players who want to play for Chelsea, so I can't be worried."

Hazard has scored 13 Premier League goals this season, five more than any team-mate, while he has registered seven more league assists than anyone else in the Chelsea side.

Chelsea face Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday

Emerson Palmieri admitted on Tuesday that the players are "afraid" of losing a player of Hazard's calibre in the summer, but believes he will stay.

Chelsea, meanwhile, go into their Europa League second-leg last-16 match in Ukraine with a 3-0 lead from the first meeting, and Sarri did not hold back when describing the state of the pitch at the Kiev Olympic Stadium.

"It is a disaster - the pitch is not good," he added. "I think that it is dangerous, really dangerous, it is really difficult to play good football here.

"We have to accept this situation and play on this pitch. There isn't another solution. I can't understand why UEFA is not giving attention to it.

"The reason is probably the winter, I played here in September and the pitch was very good."