Chelsea 1-1 Wolves: Eden Hazard scores injury-time equaliser

Eden Hazard's injury-time strike cancelled out Raul Jimenez's surprise opener as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wolves frustrated Maurizio Sarri's men on a windy afternoon in south west London and Jimenez broke the deadlock, with the visitors' only shot on target, in the 56th minute with a heavily-deflected strike that crept over the line.

Chelsea tried to find a way through Wolves' resilient defence, and eventually they found an answer through Hazard's driven shot in injury time (90+2) to steal the hosts a point.

The result means Wolves create a one-point lead over Watford in seventh place. Chelsea stay in sixth after seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end and hit a setback in the top-four race.

Player ratings Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (6), Azpilicueta (6), Rudiger (5), Luiz (5), Emerson (6), Jorginho (6), Kante (6), Kovacic (5), Pedro (6), Higuain (5), Hazard (7)



Subs: Loftus-Cheek (5), Hudson-Odoi (5), Willian (6)



Wolves Patricio (7), Coady (6), Boly (6), Jonny (6), Doherty (5), Neves (6), Dendoncker (6), Saiss (6), Moutinho (6), Jota (7), Jimenez (7)



Subs: Gibbs-White (N/A), Traore (N/A)



Man of the match: Raul Jimenez

Wolves failed to get a shot on goal away, or even a touch in Chelsea's box, in the first half but they did very well to limit the hosts to very few goalscoring opportunities on a blustery afternoon.

Gonzalo Higuain struck from a narrow angle in the 18th minute, but Rui Patricio was able to get his body behind it.

There were half-hearted appeals for a Chelsea penalty five minutes later when the ball appeared to strike Jimenez's arm in the box as he made a clearance, but referee Michael Oliver waved away the protests.

Team news David Luiz, Mateo Kovacic and Pedro came in for Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley and Willian.



For Wolves, John Ruddy, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Vinagre and Adama Traore dropped out for Rui Patricio, Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

And against the run of play in the second half, the Mexico international scored a surprise opening goal in the 56th minute. Diogo Jota slipped the 27-year-old clean through before his finish deflected off Azpilicueta, looping over Kepa Arrizabalaga, into the net.

🔥 Raul Jimenez in PL since mid-January:



8⃣ appearances

6⃣ goals

2⃣ assists



Chelsea knocked on the door for an equaliser and substitute Willian came close with a driven strike which Patricio acrobatically parried over bar.

In injury-time, Chelsea got the leveller they were long searching for through their talisman Hazard, whose powerful effort crashed into the bottom corner.

What this means for top four race The Blues had beaten Tottenham and Fulham to revive their Champions League qualification hopes, but they failed to take full advantage of Spurs' slip-up at Southampton on Saturday.



Maurizio Sarri's side are now four points behind their London rivals in the four-way battle for third and fourth place which includes Arsenal and Manchester United, albeit with a game in hand.

Opta stats

After a five-game winning run against promoted sides at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have now failed to win two of their last four such home matches in the Premier League (P4 W2 D2 L0).

Wolves are now unbeaten in six league games in London this season (W3 D3), their longest such run in the capital in the top-flight since November 1974 (11 games).

Of non-big six sides, Wolves have picked up at least two more points against big-six opposition than any other Premier League team this season (P9 W2 D4 L3 - 10 points).

Eden Hazard's equaliser was his 50th Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea, becoming the third player to do so for the club in the competition after Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

Only Cesc Fabregas (6) has assisted more Premier League goals for Chelsea's Eden Hazard than Willian (5).

No player has scored more Premier League goals within a single season for Wolves than current striker Raul Jiménez (12 - also Steven Fletcher in 2011-12).

Wolves duo Diogo Jota (one goal, two assists) and Raul Jiménez (two goals, one assist) have direclty combined for each of their sides last three Premier League goals.

The managers

Maurizio Sarri: "We were a bit unlucky because we conceded the goal in the first situation they entered our box.

"On the other hand, we have to say that you have to play without spaces you have to move the ball faster. You have to move with one-two touches not five-six. We have to do better against a team who don't want to play."

Nuno Espirito Santo: "We performed well. In the first half we were more organised and not allowed many things to Chelsea. A very good team with possession of the ball. But we closed the gaps and stayed compact.

"In the second half we started really well. The goal came and then we stayed in shape until the last moment, because of the individual quality of a Chelsea player which allowed them to score."

Man of the Match - Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez celebrates his 12th Premier League goal of the season

Jimenez was starved of service for the majority of the match yet he was clinical to turn his goal into the net when given the chance.

His defensive work was also admirable as he made numerous headed clearances from set-pieces.

Notes for Gareth Southgate - England squad selected March 13 Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi both came on as substitutes for Chelsea against Wolves, but fellow Englishman Ross Barkley was dropped for this game.



The duo both helped turn up the attacking pressure when Wolves went a goal up in the 56th minute, but neither had a significant impact on the match.



Conor Coady was the only English player in Wolves’ first team and the 26-year-old is yet to receive an England call-up.



He produced a commanding defensive performance in the centre of their back three to contain Chelsea’s attack.

What's next?

Chelsea travel to Dynamo Kiev for their Europa League last-16 second leg on Thursday night. Wolves, meanwhile, host Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.