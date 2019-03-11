Eden Hazard insists Chelsea are united in their quest for Champions League return

Eden Hazard insists Chelsea's players are "together" in their quest for the top four despite only salvaging a 1-1 draw with Wolves on Sunday.

Chelsea's three-game winning streak looked to be coming to an abrupt end with a defeat at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as Raul Jimenez's strike gave Wolves a lead they took into stoppage time.

However, Hazard stepped up with a last-gasp equaliser to rescue a point for his side, and believes such an escape shows the determination levels in the Chelsea camp has changed.

"This type of game, maybe three months ago, we lose the game," Hazard told Sky Sports. "It is a good point for us. Now we have a hard game away against Everton and we need to win.

"The spirit is good. We saw one month ago after City, at home against Tottenham. The game when we lost 6-0 [against Manchester City, when mood changed].

"I think we had a click and we said we have to do it together - we still have three or four months to play and we want to finish in the top four. That is the main target for the club."

Five victories (including three in the Europa League) since their 6-0 mauling at the hands of champions City had lifted the mood around Stamford Bridge, alleviating some of the pressure on manager Maurizio Sarri's shoulders in the process.

Hazard, though, feels that there is still much improvement to be made.

"After the game [against Wolves], we are a bit sad because we could maybe do a bit better," Hazard added. "But this kind of game, like I say, three months ago, we could have lost the game.

"We keep going, get back training and try to win some games."