Maurizio Sarri says Wolves did not want to play in draw with Chelsea

3:38 Maurizio Sarri says despite securing a late point against Wolves in his side's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, his side must do better Maurizio Sarri says despite securing a late point against Wolves in his side's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, his side must do better

Maurizio Sarri says Wolves "didn't want to play" in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but insists his side must do better in possession.

Eden Hazard struck in injury time to cancel out Raul Jimenez's surprise 56th-minute opener in what was Wolves' only shot on target.

The result damages Chelsea's top-four chances with nine games of their Premier League season left to play, but Sarri says his team were too slow in trying to break down a team who he referred to as "10 opponents in 25 metres".

He told Sky Sports: "We were a bit unlucky because we conceded the goal in the first situation they entered our box. On the other hand, we have to say that you have to play without spaces you have to move the ball faster.

"You have to move with one-two touches not five-six. We have to do better against a team who don't want to play.

"They didn't want to play but it's not enough. We wanted to do better.

"We needed to move the ball faster and more movements without the ball otherwise it's difficult to play against 10 opponents in 25 metres."

Jorginho was taken off for Willian

Jorginho's substitution for Willian in the 72nd minute was met with cheers from the Chelsea supporters, and Sarri insists the reason for the Italian's removal was a tactical one.

He added: "I am the coach for the players and not the fans.

"For Jorginho it's difficult to play when the other players are not moving off the ball.

"He's very able to play at one touch but today it was impossible. He was in trouble and when I decided to play 4-2-3-1 Jorginho was not suitable."