Paul Pogba just flirting with Real Madrid, says Danny Higginbotham

Danny Higginbotham says Paul Pogba is happy at Manchester United and nothing should be read into his comment that playing for Real Madrid would be a "dream for anyone".

The United midfielder once again cast doubt on his future at Old Trafford by making the remark at a news conference ahead of France's European qualifiers against Moldova on Friday and Iceland on Monday.

Replying to a question on his future, Pogba said "Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football.

Pogba's fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane is back in the dugout at Real Madrid

"For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy."

Former Manchester United defender Higginbotham was asked on Sky Sports News if Pogba was merely flirting with Real Madrid

"Of course, people always say look at Real Madrid look at Barcelona," he said.

"It's obviously a question that Paul Pogba has been asked. He seems very happy at Manchester United, his performances are suggesting that and at the moment Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a team around him.

"I think sometimes when players do say things like 'it would be an honour to play for a team Real Madrid' it's sort of throwing it back in the face of Manchester United supporters.

"But that's what players will say at times when they're asked a question.

"We've seen it with the likes of Eden Hazard as well. But I think from United's perspective they want him to stay at the football club for a long time and continue to show the form that he's showing."