Real Madrid target West Ham's Felipe Anderson if Chelsea won't sell Eden Hazard

Anderson has scored nine time for the Hammers since arriving in July 2018

Real Madrid are planning a move for West Ham’s Felipe Anderson, should the Spanish side fail to land their number one transfer target Eden Hazard.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea have already rejected an offer from Real of around £60m for Hazard earlier this month, making it clear they will only entertain offers closer to double that figure.

Hazard is out of contract next June and has so far turned down offers of a new contract.

However, with a ban on transfer business looming at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea may choose to ignore Real's offers and keep their prized asset for another season.

Zinedine Zidane is back at Real Madrid, following Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari's unsuccessful stints in charge

And it's this policy which has prompted Real's returning head coach Zinedine Zidane to target Anderson in a deal likely to be worth around £65m.

That would appear good business for West Ham, who signed Anderson in the summer of 2018 for a club-record £33.5m.

Anderson has featured in all 31 of West Ham's league games this season, scoring eight goals and making six assists, although the Brazilian is yet to find the net in 2019.