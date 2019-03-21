Robert Snodgrass to contest FA charge of verbal abuse toward anti-doping officials

Robert Snodgrass was charged by the FA for allegedly using abusive and/or insulting words toward UK anti-doping officials

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass is contesting an FA charge of verbally abusing UK anti-doping officials at the club’s training ground, Sky Sports News understands.

Snodgrass was charged earlier this month after alleging using abusive and/or insulting words towards the officials who were visiting on February 6 to conduct out-of-competition testing.

The alleged comment was made after the doping team arrived to randomly test a group of other players, Sky Sports News understands.

The 31-year-old was not tested and was not due to be tested as he did not appear on this list of players, but was simply in attendance at the time of the alleged comment.

Snodgrass has been a first-team regular for West Ham this season under Manuel Pellegrini having spent last season on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Aston Villa.

He has featured 33 times in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists.