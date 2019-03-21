Tottenham set to move from Wembley into new White Hart Lane stadium

Tottenham are preparing to move into their new stadium - but history suggests it may take them some time to find their feet at their new ground.

Spurs confirmed they will play their first game at the new stadium against Crystal Palace on April 3, after seven months of numerous construction delays.

Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered a considerable slump in home form when they temporarily moved into Wembley at the start of 2017/18 - and a Sky Sports study has revealed how tough Premier League teams have found the transition to a new stadium…

Seven teams have made permanent or temporary moves during the modern era, with Fulham, like Spurs, making two moves after temporarily playing at Loftus Road while Craven Cottage was developed between 2002 and 2004.

So how did those teams fare?

The graphic below reveals only two teams have actually improved home results in their season at a new stadium: Derby in 1997/98 and Fulham in 2002/03 - but six of the previous eight cases actually declined on home turf.

In fact, Spurs suffered the biggest slump on record after the Wembley move - recording 10 fewer points at the national stadium compared with the previous season at White Hart Lane.

West Ham and Southampton suffered the next biggest slumps with nine-point drops, after the Hammers moved from Upton Park to the London Stadium for the start of 2016/17 and the Saints traded the Dell for St Mary's in 2001/02.

So do teams grow into their new home during a first season?

The graphic below shows the average points taken by all eight teams during a season and reveals a gradual upturn in results on home soil, with a seasonal slump in the second home game at a new stadium and peaking in the 19th.

Spurs face a blockbuster clash against Liverpool on March 31, before hoping to buck the trend when they break their new ground against Palace two days later - with Manchester City visiting in the Champions League one week later.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.