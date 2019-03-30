Spurs Legends 4-5 Inter Forever: Gazza features in final new stadium test

1:16 Tottenham supporters were impressed after the club held a 'fan familiarisation event' at their new stadium for 6,000 season-ticket holders Tottenham supporters were impressed after the club held a 'fan familiarisation event' at their new stadium for 6,000 season-ticket holders

Paul Gascoigne donned the white of Tottenham again as Spurs Legends lost 5-4 to Inter Forever in the final test event at the club's new stadium.

A crowd of 45,000 watched the stellar cast of Inter Milan legends score a last-minute winner to beat an equally impressive group of Spurs heroes including Gazza, Jurgen Klinsmann and Rafael van der Vaart.

Paul Gascoigne came on a second-half substitute at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Robbie Keane showed he still has class with a sumptuous lobbed finish, followed up by his trademark celebration, while his former strike-partner Dimitar Berbatov produced a towering header.

David Ginola won the Premier League Player of the Year award while at Spurs

Inter Forever - managed by goalkeeping legend Franceso Toldo under the watchful eyes of Jose Mourinho in the dugout - stole the win in the 90th minute as Houssine Kharja poked home during a goalmouth scramble.

But the biggest cheer was for Paul Gascoigne, who made a brief but extremely popular second-half cameo appearance - though the former England midfielder had already made his mark at this new stadium.

Robbie Keane produced a trademark celebration

The golden cockerel, which stands proudly at the top of the imposing South Stand, is a replica of the one from White Hart Lane, made by a 3D scan to include all of the imperfections of the original.

One of those is a sizeable dent created by Gascoigne, who shot at it with an air rifle during his stint as a Spurs player.

Juan Sebastian Veron was in action for Inter Forever

Jurgen Klinsmann, who had two spells with the club in the 1990s, played for both sides but says his heart is with Tottenham.

Laurent Blanc played for Inter Milan at the peak of his powers

He wants the new 62,062-seater stadium to kick the club on.

"I'm really honoured and really happy to be here and it is such a special day to get this new stadium going," Klinsmann said.

Dimitar Berbatov scored with a towering header

"Hopefully it takes Spurs into the future, with a lot of trophies.

"It is very special, even if it is 25 years ago that I came here for the first time, the way people welcome me is something I will never, ever forget and I will always appreciate."

Now, it is over to the club's current crop of heroes. Providing there were no issues, the first official game will be the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

But first, there is the small matter of Liverpool away on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

