Mauricio Pochettino unable to guarantee Tottenham stay

Mauricio Pochettino says he cannot be sure that he will be Tottenham manager next season.

Pochettino had been linked with the vacant positions at Manchester United and Real Madrid, but with the respective appointments of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Zinedine Zidane, interest in the Argentine has ended.

But Pochettino, who takes Tottenham to Liverpool, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, knows things change in football far too quickly to take anything for granted.

Asked whether he could say he would definitely be at Spurs next season, he replied: "It does not depend only on me, it's about Daniel (Levy). Of course I know he is happy with me and that is what he is telling me.

2:12 Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli got his first glimpse of the club’s new stadium with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison. Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli got his first glimpse of the club’s new stadium with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison.

"But I understand Tottenham is bigger than one person. Tottenham is bigger than one player, Tottenham is bigger than everything.

"Always, you need to feel my position here is I need to fight every day to keep my position. That doesn't mean I am not comfortable.

2:27 Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sat down for an exclusive chat with Sky Sports ahead of his side's trip to Liverpool. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sat down for an exclusive chat with Sky Sports ahead of his side's trip to Liverpool.

"Always I tell Jesus (Perez, assistant manager), we need to think that maybe tomorrow if we don't care about our position maybe we can go away quick. Football changes the same very quickly.

"It's difficult to say I am now happy and sure I will be here next season. If, I said that and something wrong happened and I'm not here then you say, 'Oh Pochettino said he will be here and now he's not here'.

"I don't say because maybe the rumour can be true or Daniel can say 'it's enough, I need another manager'.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Live on

"In my mind, always I am living today can be the last day, tomorrow can be the last day. That is my philosophy.

"Look at what happened at Real Madrid. Zidane said, 'I go', then two managers and not even the end of the season and he's back. Who believed that?

"That is why in football, you must respect football because everything that today is white, tomorrow is black and then white again. I try to live with this respect and knowing things can turn so quickly."