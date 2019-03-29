Jurgen Klopp on Mauricio Pochettino: If you sign no one that is a big headline

1:16 Jurgen Klopp says he 'respects' Tottenham's spending in the transfer market Jurgen Klopp says he 'respects' Tottenham's spending in the transfer market

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he admires Tottenham's approach to the transfer market under Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs made Premier League history ahead of the season, becoming the first team not to make a signing during the summer transfer window since its inception in 2003.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Live on

Meanwhile, Liverpool spent more than £120m on three new first-team additions, including a club-record £67m deal for goalkeeper Alisson from Roma.

Spurs, though, were able to keep up with title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City - who spent £67m in the summer - up until the end of February, but have since dropped to 15 points off top spot.

0:48 Jurgen Klopp anticipates a tough test against Tottneham on Sunday Jurgen Klopp anticipates a tough test against Tottneham on Sunday

"In England, the country of transfers, if you don't do transfers then that's a really big headline," said Klopp, ahead of Sunday's visit of Spurs, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"I'm sure Mauricio Pochettino would have loved to have added but the players, but the first team of Tottenham is difficult to improve.

"From that point of view, if you have the right team together, you don't have to be too busy in the transfer market. But the players you have you can improve as well. Maybe they are better than the boy you wanted to buy.

"I respect their way a lot. At the end we all have to make our own decisions. I don't know why they did it, but most of the time if you don't make transfers it is because of money.

"And if you look at their new stadium you might see where the money is. They had to pay the stadium by themselves right? Nobody knows? So you have to save a little bit of money.

"There's so many positive things you could say about Mauricio Pochettino - the whole club looks settled."