Liverpool vs Tottenham essential stats ahead of Premier League clash

The Premier League returns this weekend and we've picked out the essential stats ahead of Liverpool vs Tottenham on Super Sunday...

Jurgen Klopp's men lead Manchester City by two points - but have played a game more than the current champions.

Premier League top three Position Team Played GD Points 1 Liverpool 31 +52 76 2 Man City 30 +58 74 3 Tottenham 30 +25 61

Liverpool's only top-flight defeat this season came at Manchester City back in January.

But, at home, they are unbeaten in their last 16 games against the 'big six' teams - with their last home defeat coming against Manchester United in January 2016.

This season, the Reds have taken 13 points from their eight games against the top six - only Manchester City have collected more.

In contrast, Tottenham have the second-worst record in big-six meetings and have actually lost the most games against those teams during this campaign.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side have won two of their last four Premier League away games against the top six, having won just two of their previous 28 games on the road against those teams.

Against all opposition, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 36 Premier League home games - their longest unbeaten run at Anfield since going a club-record 63 league games unbeaten between 1978 and 1980.

Liverpool's last home defeat was against Crystal Palace, losing 2-1, all the way back in April 2017. Since then, they have won 26 and drawn 10 of their 36 Premier League home games.

Klopp's men have actually won 10 of their last 11 home games - only dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Leicester in January.

The Reds have trailed for only 80 minutes out of a possible 3,240 since that defeat against Palace in April 2017. However, they have been behind in three of their last six league games at Anfield - but bounced back to win all three.

While Mohamed Salah has struggled for goals in recent weeks, the same can't be said of Sadio Mane, who has 11 goals in his last 11 appearances in all competitions - finding the net in six successive league games at home.

His goal at Fulham in the last game before the international break was his 20th in all competitions this term, equalling his best-scoring season at Anfield.

In total, 11 of Mane's 20 goals this season have come in 2019 - seven more than fellow frontmen Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The only Premier League player to have scored more goals in all competitions during this calendar year is Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, with 15 to date.

Harry Kane has scored 24 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions, having missed seven games with an ankle injury.

The England striker has also become the first player in Tottenham history to score 20 or more goals in five successive seasons and is set to make his 250th appearance for Spurs at Anfield on Sunday.

Only Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith will have scored more goals than the current England captain in their first 250 appearances for the club.

Kane currently has 164 Premier League goals to his name - that's 49 more than Tottenham's next best, Teddy Sheringham.

Tottenham will need Kane and his team-mates to be on top form if they are to end their run of four successive games without a Premier League win.

Away defeats to Burnley, Chelsea and Southampton, and a home draw against Arsenal, ended their title challenge and left them clinging to a top-four place.

Only relegation-threatened Fulham and Burnley have taken fewer points in the last four games, while only Neil Warnock's Cardiff have scored fewer goals.

Their usual rock-solid defence has looked shaky in recent weeks, too - making the most errors leading to goals in this time, while Hugo Lloris has only saved 46 per cent of the shots he has faced since beating Leicester in February.

So, Super Sunday begins in Wales this week as Warnock's side continue their fight for survival, welcoming Chelsea to the Cardiff City Stadium from 1.15pm.

And then Liverpool take on Tottenham, live from Anfield, with coverage starting at 4.15pm. Both games are available on Sky Sports Premier League.

