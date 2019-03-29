Liverpool vs Tottenham preview: Spurs without Eric Dier and Harry Winks at Anfield

Tottenham are without Eric Dier and Harry Winks for Sunday's game against Liverpool at Anfield, live on Sky Sports.

Dier was forced to withdraw from the England squad last week after picking up a groin injury in the 5-0 win over Czech Republic, while Winks is continuing on-field rehabilitation after a groin injury.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Live on

Right-back Serge Aurier will be assessed ahead of the game after sustaining a hamstring strain while on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

Mauricio Pochettino will be envious of his counterpart Jurgen Klopp, who has virtually a fully-fit squad ahead of Spurs' trip to Anfield.

Eric Dier was injured early in England's European Qualifier against Czech Republic

Long-term absentees Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have returned to full training with the squad, but neither is ready for a match day yet.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri have also resumed training after recovering from injuries which forced them to withdraw from international duty with England and Switzerland respectively.

Opta facts

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 24 home Premier League games against Spurs (W15 D8 L1), a 0-2 defeat in May 2011 under Kenny Dalglish.

Spurs have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (W1 D4 L7), winning 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017.

0:48 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects Tottenham to be back to their best when they visit Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects Tottenham to be back to their best when they visit Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 36 home Premier League matches. If they avoid defeat here, it will be the joint-second longest unbeaten home run in the competition's history (Chelsea 86 2004-2008, Man City 37 2010-2012).

Spurs are winless in their last four Premier League games (D1 L3). They last went five without a win in the same campaign back in February-March 2012 under Harry Redknapp.

Tottenham's Harry Kane has been involved in four goals in four Premier League appearances against Liverpool at Anfield (3 goals, 1 assist).

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has never won against Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in four meetings in all competitions (W0 D2 L2). His only victory away against Liverpool was as Southampton manager in September 2013 when the Reds were managed by Brendan Rodgers.

No player has scored more Premier League goals in 2019 than Liverpool's Sadio Mane (9, level with Sergio Aguero), with the Senegalese star's nine goals coming in his last nine games.

After a run that saw him score 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions between December and February, Son Heung-min has failed to score in his last five appearances for Spurs.

2:59 Highlights from Southampton's win over Tottenham Highlights from Southampton's win over Tottenham

Merson's prediction

The pressure is going to be on Liverpool, draws are no good with Manchester City in front.

It's going to be a tight, entertaining game with Liverpool needing to win adding another layer - if Liverpool are drawing with 20 minutes to go they have to go for it.

But I think they will get the job done, cranking up the pressure on Spurs in the race for the top four.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1