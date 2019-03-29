Eric Dier to miss Tottenham's clash with Liverpool after injury on England duty

Eric Dier was injured early in England's European Qualifier against Czech Republic

Eric Dier will miss Tottenham's clash with Liverpool this weekend and faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

Dier was injured in England's 5-0 win against the Czech Republic and was forced to withdraw from the squad for their visit to Montenegro.

He will now miss Tottenham's visit to Anfield, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, but Pochettino is confident the midfielder's absence will not be a lengthy one.

Speaking about Dier's availability, Pochettino said: "He has been ruled out. It's not a big issue but he needs to recover from the problem he suffered against the Czech Republic with the national team.

"Him, Harry Winks and Serge Aurier are going to be out for the weekend."

Pressed on the length of time Dier will be out for, the Spurs boss said: "One week, 10, days, two weeks. We'll see how it is going to improve. He was running today but we need to wait for the evolution.

"Every problem has a different evolution with a different player. We need to wait. We are going to assess him day-by-day but I don't believe it will be longer than two weeks.

"Winks is the same, similar. We need to assess him every day. Some days he's improving a lot and others he drops a little bit, you know.

"I hope that both can be available as soon as possible. And, of course, Serge Aurier is another issue."

Harry Winks suffered a groin injury against Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham trained at their new 62-000 seat stadium on Thursday and Pochettino is convinced the facility is the best in the world and key to a bright future for the club.

"I think it's amazing," he said.

"I think everyone was surprised about the magnitude of the project. The stadium is the best in the world, we can confirm now.

"I think every single space in the stadium is the best that I saw in my life. You cannot compare with another.

"I have seen all that everyone is doing, the fans, the players, the staff - all of the inconvenience in the last few years. I think it has paid off when you're there and see the reality of the project.

"It's an amazing project and is an amazing stadium. I think it's going to be fantastic for the future of the club."