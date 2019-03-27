Liverpool need to be at their best against Tottenham on Sunday, says Phil Thompson

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson has backed Mo Salah to find form as the Premier League title race approaches it's final stages

Liverpool will need to be at their best against Tottenham, says Phil Thompson, as the two meet at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently top of the Premier League table by two points, but could be in second by the time kick-off comes around with Manchester City playing Fulham earlier on Sunday.

Tottenham have slipped out of the title race in recent weeks and are now battling for a top-four finish, which Soccer Saturday pundit Thompson believes will make the game harder.

"Spurs are always a top side. I think everyone loves the way they play the game, the way they love to build-up and they have got a top-class manager who likes to change things," he told Sky Sports News.

"Spurs are still a dangerous side at any time. They may have lost three of the last four but you know them coming to Anfield, they may not be going for the title, but they need to consolidate to play in the Champions League because they need it in that magnificent new stadium of theirs. They are going to be fighting for those places so it doesn't make things any easier for Liverpool.

"I'm expecting a massive game. They have big players and the nucleus of this wonderful England side is based around Tottenham players so Liverpool are going to have to be at their best on Sunday."

Sadio Mane is likely to be a key player for Liverpool - having scored six goals in his last four games in all competitions - while Mohamed Salah is experiencing a dry spell in front of goal.

A look back at Liverpool's demolition of Tim Sherwood's Tottenham in 2014, as Brendan Rodgers' side recorded their eighth successive Premier League win.

But Thompson believes Salah will turn up when needed, adding: "You can see Mane in front of goal whereas Mo is finding it very difficult to find one. Everyone is willing Mo to score goals, but Sadio is so full of energy and confidence and when he gets anywhere near the goal, you do expect him to score.

"He is on fire but you feel with Mo that, when you need him, he always comes to the party and you feel like you are just getting ready to see him on fire before the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah has struggled to score in recent games

"We don't get enough from our midfielders so you need the front three. Roberto Firmino is a superb player and he makes things tick for Mane and Mo.

"You do have to have concerns that Mo hasn't scored for a bit, but you look at the number of times he keeps getting into the positions. I wasn't a striker, but I talk to them on Soccer Saturday and they will tell you about getting in there all the time and it will come.

"With Liverpool, if Mane dries up, Mo will come to the table and so will Firmino."