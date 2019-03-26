Liverpool vs Tottenham: Spurs' disappointing record at Anfield
Watch The Run In live on Sky Sports Premier League as Tottenham face Liverpool on Super Sunday. Kick-off at 4.30pm.
Last Updated: 21/03/19 4:56pm
Tottenham head to Anfield on Super Sunday looking for a victory in their pursuit of a top four finish - but their record there is disappointing...
Anfield has not been the most enjoyable place to visit for Tottenham in recent years as they have failed to record three points there since a 2-0 win in May 2011 thanks to a Rafael van der Vaart volley and a Luka Modric penalty.
Harry Redknapp's side produced a confident display at Anfield on that day, but the controversial spot-kick decision awarded by referee Howard Webb irked then-Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish as Jon Flanagan was deemed to have fouled Steven Pienaar just inside the area.
Fast forward eight years and Tottenham enter Sunday's clash having drawn two of their last four outings at Liverpool, including their last meeting which finished 2-2 in February 2018. So there are signs of encouragement for the north London club heading into the weekend.
The heaviest loss Spurs have suffered at Anfield in recent years was a 4-0 defeat in March 2014.
Tottenham's winless away streaks in PL history
|Start date
|End date
|Opponent
|Winless run
|Mar 20, 1993
|Nov 26, 2016
|Chelsea
|25
|Jan 9, 1993
|Aug 22, 2011
|Manchester United
|20
|Dec 6, 1993
|Oct 31, 2009
|Arsenal
|17
|Nov 26, 1994
|Jan 20, 2010
|Liverpool
|16
|Sept 23, 1997
|Nov 6, 2010
|Bolton Wanderers
|11
|Mar 10, 1993
|Dec 29, 2001
|Aston Villa
|10
|Feb 26, 2012
|Current
|Arsenal
|8
|Sept 11, 2002
|Dec 26, 2009
|Fulham
|8
|Feb 20, 1999
|Dec 18, 2005
|Middlesbrough
|8
|Jan 30, 2008
|Nov 3, 2013
|Everton
|7
|Dec 14, 1996
|Apr 12, 2003
|Leeds
|7
|Feb 6, 2012
|Current
|Liverpool
|7
|May 3, 1995
|Aug 26, 2000
|Newcastle
|7
|Apr 1, 2006
|Aug 18, 2012
|Newcastle
|7
But their winless streak in front of the Kop is not their worst away run - as Spurs failed to beat Chelsea in their first 25 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, before ending that with a 3-1 victory in April 2018.
Mauricio Pochettino's men currently have one other winless streak which is longer than their one at Anfield; that comes against north London rivals Arsenal - who they haven't beaten away in eight league attempts.
The last time the fierce rivals met at the Emirates Stadium, Spurs fell to a 4-2 defeat on December 2 with Jan Vertonghen receiving a red card in the fiery encounter.