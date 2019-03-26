Liverpool vs Tottenham: Spurs' disappointing record at Anfield

Tottenham have endured a disappointing recent record at Anfield

Tottenham head to Anfield on Super Sunday looking for a victory in their pursuit of a top four finish - but their record there is disappointing...

Anfield has not been the most enjoyable place to visit for Tottenham in recent years as they have failed to record three points there since a 2-0 win in May 2011 thanks to a Rafael van der Vaart volley and a Luka Modric penalty.

Luka Modric scored Tottenham's second goal in their last victory at Anfield in May 2011

Harry Redknapp's side produced a confident display at Anfield on that day, but the controversial spot-kick decision awarded by referee Howard Webb irked then-Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish as Jon Flanagan was deemed to have fouled Steven Pienaar just inside the area.

Fast forward eight years and Tottenham enter Sunday's clash having drawn two of their last four outings at Liverpool, including their last meeting which finished 2-2 in February 2018. So there are signs of encouragement for the north London club heading into the weekend.

The heaviest loss Spurs have suffered at Anfield in recent years was a 4-0 defeat in March 2014.

Tottenham's winless away streaks in PL history Start date End date Opponent Winless run Mar 20, 1993 Nov 26, 2016 Chelsea 25 Jan 9, 1993 Aug 22, 2011 Manchester United 20 Dec 6, 1993 Oct 31, 2009 Arsenal 17 Nov 26, 1994 Jan 20, 2010 Liverpool 16 Sept 23, 1997 Nov 6, 2010 Bolton Wanderers 11 Mar 10, 1993 Dec 29, 2001 Aston Villa 10 Feb 26, 2012 Current Arsenal 8 Sept 11, 2002 Dec 26, 2009 Fulham 8 Feb 20, 1999 Dec 18, 2005 Middlesbrough 8 Jan 30, 2008 Nov 3, 2013 Everton 7 Dec 14, 1996 Apr 12, 2003 Leeds 7 Feb 6, 2012 Current Liverpool 7 May 3, 1995 Aug 26, 2000 Newcastle 7 Apr 1, 2006 Aug 18, 2012 Newcastle 7

But their winless streak in front of the Kop is not their worst away run - as Spurs failed to beat Chelsea in their first 25 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, before ending that with a 3-1 victory in April 2018.

Mauricio Pochettino's men currently have one other winless streak which is longer than their one at Anfield; that comes against north London rivals Arsenal - who they haven't beaten away in eight league attempts.

The last time the fierce rivals met at the Emirates Stadium, Spurs fell to a 4-2 defeat on December 2 with Jan Vertonghen receiving a red card in the fiery encounter.