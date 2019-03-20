Premier League XI based on Sky Sports Power Rankings

Which players would make the best Premier League XI so far this season? We used the Sky Sports Power Rankings to find out...

The rankings are based on 34 Premier League matchday stats and we used the season accumulative chart to select the top-performing XI so far.

Four Liverpool players feature in the stats-based XI, with two from title-challenging rivals Manchester City and Wolves - but which players made the XI?

Goalkeeper

Liverpool stopper Alisson claims his place between the sticks after making 63 saves for the Reds and keeping a league-high 17 clean sheets - only conceding 18 goals in his 31 top-flight games to date.

Just missed out: Hugo Lloris and Ederson

Centre-backs

Virgil van Dijk currently occupies No 8 spot in the Power Rankings to comfortably claim his place in the side - ranking 29 places above the next best centre-back in the season chart.

Along with Alisson, Van Dijk has helped transform Jurgen Klopp's defence with team-topping stats for aerials, touches, blocks and clearances - while only Chelsea's Jorginho has completed more passes this term.

Wolves occupy seventh spot in the Premier League with defensive solidity being the bedrock of their success - with Willy Boly earning his starting berth after chipping in with three goals and excelling across a raft of defensive stats.

Just missed out: Shane Duffy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte and Michael Keane

Full-backs

Andy Robertson completes Liverpool's defensive trio at left-back, having created a league-topping eight assists, while also making 71 tackles - only four top-flight players have recorded more.

Wolves right-back Matt Doherty has taken more shots on target than any other top-flight defender this term and has scored three goals and made four assists - in addition to winning a team-topping number of duels and aerials.

Just missed out: Lucas Digne, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ricardo Pereira and Jose Holebas

Central midfielders

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has hit form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but this season is already his most productive to date with 11 goals and nine assists - while only six top-flight players have had more touches.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had a slow start at Goodison Park after his £50m move from Swansea nearly two years ago, but the Iceland international has stepped up to the plate this campaign with 12 goals and three assists.

Just missed out: Wilfred Ndidi, David Silva, Christian Eriksen and Luka Milivojevic

Wingers

Raheem Sterling is the first Manchester City player on the teamsheet after being involved in a joint-league-high 24 goals - scoring 15 and teeing up nine more.

On the other flank, last season's Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah edges in-form team-mate Sadio Mane. Both wingers have scored 17 goals for the Reds - but the Egyptian has seven assists compared with Mane's one.

Just missed out: Sadio Mane, Felipe Anderson, Heung-Min Son and Ryan Fraser

Forwards

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard currently tops the Power Rankings season chart, narrowly ahead of Sterling and Salah, and fits into the XI as a secondary striker.

The Belgian is the only Premier League player to reach double digits for assists and has scored 13 goals, primarily from wide positions, to help the Blues maintain their push for a top-four finish under Maurizio Sarri.

Up top? Sergio Aguero.

The striker tops the goalscoring chart with 18 goals and has re-established himself as City's primary front man, as Pep Guardiola's side go toe to toe with Liverpool to defend their crown.

Just missed out: Harry Kane, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Roberto Firmino

