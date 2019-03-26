Liverpool vs Tottenham: Which players travelled furthest on international duty?

Liverpool and Tottenham players collectively travelled almost halfway to the moon during the international break - but which team covered more distance ahead of their blockbuster clash at Anfield this Sunday?

Mauricio Pochettino's men could be suffering from fatigue more than their hosts this weekend, with 16 players collectively racking up 61,883 air miles on international duty over the past fortnight.

The Reds endured nearly 30,000 fewer miles than Spurs, with 13 players covering 33,977 miles - which still amounts to nearly one-and-a-half trips around Earth.

Tottenham

Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez racked up the greatest distance with 12,185 miles, representing Colombia in Japan before facing team-mate Heung-Min Son - who clocked the second-highest mileage (11,398 miles) - in South Korea.

Eric Dier represented England without travelling a mile after suffering a muscle injury during the 5-0 win over the Czech Republic at Spurs' temporary home Wembley - missing out on the trip to Montenegro.

Eric Dier was injured early in England's European Qualifier against Czech Republic

The international 'break' inflicted a second blow for Pochettino after Serge Aurier (6,410) sustained a suspected hamstring injury during Ivory Coast's 3-0 win over Rwanda in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Victor Wanyama (6,364) featured during Kenya's 1-0 win in Ghana, while Belgium duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen (4,027 each) played in a 3-1 win over Russia in Brussels and a 2-0 victory in Cyprus.

Liverpool

Of the Liverpool players, Sadio Mane covered the most miles with a 5,580-mile round-trip - beating Madagascar 2-0 in his homeland Senegal.

Simon Mignolet and Divock Origi each clocked 4,329 miles after joining Spurs centre-backs Alderweireld and Vertonghen on duty with Belgium.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino joined Alisson and Fabinho in the Brazil squad

Brazil trio Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino (2,934 each) return from duty fresher than usual after travelling for their two friendly fixtures on European soil - facing Panama in Portugal and the Czech Republic in Prague.

Andrew Robertson (1,916) did not travel for Scotland's shock 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan due to a dental issue, but featured in the uninspiring 2-0 win in San Marino - while Xherdan Shaqiri withdrew from the Switzerland squad with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, key duo Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum emerged unscathed after a modest 704-mile journey on duty with the Netherlands - beating Belarus and losing to Germany in their homeland.

So will the extra mileage tire Spurs first at Anfield on Sunday, or can Pochettino's side end a run of torrid form and dent Liverpool's title challenge?

