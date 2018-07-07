Paper Talk
- Wilfried Zaha has turned down a £120k-a-week deal at Crystal Palace amid interest from Tottenham, Everton and Borussia Dortmund.
- Arsenal are on the verge of signing Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira after agreeing a fee with Sampdoria.
- Leicester boss Claude Puel wants ex-Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore to replace Riyad Mahrez.
- Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce will get none of the cash from Jack Grealish's expected move.
- England will make a late check on Dele Alli's fitness ahead of their World Cup quarter-final with Sweden.
- England could start Eric Dier in place of Dele Alli for the Sweden match as the midfielder is struggling for fitness.
- Jurgen Klopp has dropped a huge hint he will be signing more players at Liverpool after landing Naby Keita and Fabinho.
- Gareth Southgate has hit back at Sweden - and insisted his players are not a "team of entitlement."
- Southgate is plotting an England selection shake-up for the World Cup last-eight clash with Sweden.
- Aston Villa owner Tony Xia has publicly backed Steve Bruce but admitted player sales are on the horizon.
- Stoke may ask for a loan signing as part of any deal for Xherdan Shaqiri.
- Manchester United are preparing a shock late bid to stop Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus.
- Liverpool have been tipped to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus with the Argentina international facing an uncertain future in Turin.
- Gareth Southgate says Harry Kane is a mirror image of England rugby World Cup hero Jonny Wilkinson.
- Jack Wilshere has started a medical to try to complete a move to West Ham.
- West Ham have been offered the chance to re-sign Dimitri Payet with Marseille needing to sell players.
- Steven Gerrard can become the next Graeme Souness at Rangers, according to Walter Smith.
- Brendan Rodgers has insisted Celtic won't give up the chase to land Hibs midfielder John McGinn.
- St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright could be forced to add a left-back to his list of transfer targets after Brian Easton suffered another injury setback.
- Wes Foderingham is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa and Ipswich Town with his Rangers career effectively over.
Hot Topic
West Ham bid for Yarmolenko
West Ham United have made a £17.5m bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Andriy Yarmolenko, according to Sky sources.
Transfer Centre News
-
'West Ham bid for Balbuena accepted'
Brazilian side Corinthians say they have agreed a deal to sell defender Fabian Balbuena to West Ham.
07/07/18 10:21pm
-
West Ham bid for Yarmolenko
West Ham United have made a £17.5m bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Andriy Yarmolenko, according to Sky sources.
07/07/18 2:56pm
-
Gerrard optimistic on Sadiq
Steven Gerrard expects Rangers to further strengthen their squad this summer and remains hopeful a deal to sign Roma striker Umar Sadiq can be completed.
07/07/18 2:20pm
-
England's unlikely heroes
How Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire and Kieran Trippier are starring for England in Russia.
07/07/18 6:35pm
-
Croatia scouting report
Everything you need to know about Croatia, England’s World Cup semi-final opponents.
07/07/18 10:11pm
-
A new chapter for Ronaldo?
How advanced is Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed move Real Madrid to Juventus? And why does he want to leave the Bernabeu?
07/07/18 2:26pm