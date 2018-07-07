Transfer Centre

Paper Talk

Paper Talk

the sun
  • Wilfried Zaha has turned down a £120k-a-week deal at Crystal Palace amid interest from Tottenham, Everton and Borussia Dortmund.
  • Arsenal are on the verge of signing Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira after agreeing a fee with Sampdoria.
  • Leicester boss Claude Puel wants ex-Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore to replace Riyad Mahrez.
  • Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce will get none of the cash from Jack Grealish's expected move.
the guardian
  • England will make a late check on Dele Alli's fitness ahead of their World Cup quarter-final with Sweden.
daily telegraph
  • England could start Eric Dier in place of Dele Alli for the Sweden match as the midfielder is struggling for fitness.
daily mirror
  • Jurgen Klopp has dropped a huge hint he will be signing more players at Liverpool after landing Naby Keita and Fabinho.
  • Gareth Southgate has hit back at Sweden - and insisted his players are not a "team of entitlement."
  • Southgate is plotting an England selection shake-up for the World Cup last-eight clash with Sweden.
  • Aston Villa owner Tony Xia has publicly backed Steve Bruce but admitted player sales are on the horizon.
  • Stoke may ask for a loan signing as part of any deal for Xherdan Shaqiri.
daily express
  • Manchester United are preparing a shock late bid to stop Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus.
  • Liverpool have been tipped to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus with the Argentina international facing an uncertain future in Turin.
daily mail
  • Gareth Southgate says Harry Kane is a mirror image of England rugby World Cup hero Jonny Wilkinson.
the times
  • Jack Wilshere has started a medical to try to complete a move to West Ham.
  • West Ham have been offered the chance to re-sign Dimitri Payet with Marseille needing to sell players.
daily record
  • Steven Gerrard can become the next Graeme Souness at Rangers, according to Walter Smith.
  • Brendan Rodgers has insisted Celtic won't give up the chase to land Hibs midfielder John McGinn.
  • St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright could be forced to add a left-back to his list of transfer targets after Brian Easton suffered another injury setback.
scottish sun
  • Wes Foderingham is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa and Ipswich Town with his Rangers career effectively over.

What the bookies say

Hot Topic

Transfer headlines

West Ham bid for Yarmolenko

West Ham United have made a £17.5m bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Andriy Yarmolenko, according to Sky sources.

More Transfer Rumours

Transfer Centre News

View more transfer news

features

View more Features

©2018 Sky UK