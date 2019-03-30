Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's new stadium does not guarantee signings

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's new stadium is the best in the world

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Tottenham's long-awaited move into their new stadium does not guarantee they will be more active in the transfer market.

Spurs will play the first competitive match in their new ground against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, provided the second test event scheduled on Saturday goes to plan.

While Pochettino believes the new stadium is the best in the world, he is not sure if it will help Spurs sign their first player since January 2018.

He said: "Five years ago, when we arrived here, everyone said if we want to attract better players or keep our best players you need to play in the Champions League. But in the end that was wrong.

"I feel we are all professional but not too many people are romantic. We are still so romantic.

"You must convince people to stay or sign for your club. A good point is going to be the new stadium and everything, but there are a lot of people around that care more about the business rather than the capability to be in a very good workplace.

"It's always the balance. Of course it makes Tottenham more attractive today. But I don't know. I can't guess because society is changing, business in football is changing and there are not too many romantic people in business like they were 30 years ago.

"We are going to play in the best stadium in the world and everyone deserves for us to be at our best and compete and win."