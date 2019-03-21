Marcus Rashford misses full England training ahead of Czech Republic game

1:58 Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for England's opening European Championship qualifier on Friday Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for England's opening European Championship qualifier on Friday

Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for England's opening European Qualifier against the Czech Republic after missing full training on Thursday.

The Manchester United forward trained separately from the rest of the England squad at St George's Park due to an ankle injury.

Rashford sustained the injury in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool on February 24.

The 21-year-old has been playing through the pain since, but is unlikely to play on Friday after missing training a day before England kick off their campaign.

Raheem Sterling trained with the England squad on Thursday

His injury is a blow for England having scored 15 goals this season, including two in his last three games, with six assists as well.

Raheem Sterling missed Tuesday's session as medics assessed him after what they described as a heavy workload last weekend but the Manchester City forward trained as normal on Thursday.

0:34 'He's the best player we've had for 10 years' - Borussia Dortmund fans give their assessment of Jadon Sancho 'He's the best player we've had for 10 years' - Borussia Dortmund fans give their assessment of Jadon Sancho

Rashford's omission could pave the way for 18-year-old Jadon Sancho to start.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is the first Englishman in any of Europe's top five leagues to reach 10 assists this season.