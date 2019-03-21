Pick your own England line-up: Do Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jadon Sancho or Declan Rice get a nod?
Last Updated: 21/03/19 8:52am
England host Czech Republic in the first of their European Qualifiers on Friday night, but who would make it into your line-up?
A young squad has been named by Gareth Southgate with seven players aged under 24, and 11 who have fewer than ten international caps - including the uncapped Declan Rice and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
But Harry Kane is fit to return after missing a month of the Premier League season through injury, and so too Dele Alli, despite playing only once since January 20.
Charlie's Predictions
"The basis of this is that I think England will go after the game quite sharply..." - click here for more.
So who gets the nod in the first European Qualifier against Czech Republic? Nine of the starting line-up who beat Croatia 2-1 to seal a place in the Nations League finals in England's last game in November are available, so should Southgate stick or twist?
Pick your own line-up below, and see how it matches up to Southgate's choice with live blog coverage of the game on SkySports.com on Friday from 6.30pm.